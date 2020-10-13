Camlin Fine Sciences allots 30,725 equity shares under ESOP

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 30,725 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 5 October, 2020.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 12,13,15,471 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 12,13,15,471.

The said shares have been listed on the exchanges on 12 October 2020.

