TCS expands partnership with Morrisons

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Morrisons, a leading supermarket chain in the UK, through a five-year contract for application management services, data services and cyber security services. The partnership will help accelerate the latter's plan to simplify and modernise its technology to improve the shopping trip, eliminate wasted effort and become more popular and accessible to its customers.

Morrisons selected TCS as its Application - Managed Services partner in 2016, to improve the customer and employee experience. Since then, TCS has worked closely with the retailer to help drive its growth and modernisation agenda across various lines of business, leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of business and technology services and solutions.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will harness the power of AI and machine learning to augment human teams, improving operational resilience and boosting productivity. Additionally, adoption of automation and DevOps will increase the speed to market of innovative features that enhance customer experience and provide competitive differentiation.

