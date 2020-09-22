HIL announces change in compliance officer

-
With effect from 30 September 2020The Board of HIL on 21 September 2020 has accepted the resignation of Ashish Malhotra from the post of Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 30 September 2020 (close of business hours). The Board has designated KR Veerappan, Chief Financial Officer as Designated Person for ensuring the responsibilities of Compliance Officer till the replacement is identified and appointed by the Board.
