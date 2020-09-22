JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Benchmarks pare losses; PSU banks decline for 5th day
Business Standard

Axis Bank allots 1200 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Axis Bank has allotted 1200 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 21 September 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 612,03,18,768 (306,01,59,384 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 612,03,21,168 (306,01,60,584 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 10:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU