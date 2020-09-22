Bajaj Finserv's health-tech solutions arm launches its first core offering

Bajaj Finserv Health launches 'Aarogya Care'

Bajaj Finserv announced the launch of the first core offering from its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Finserv Health, a health-tech solutions business, aimed at improving the health outcomes of Indian consumers through smarter, connected and holistic care plans. With this new venture, the loan and insurance provider, has now forayed into the healthcare ecosystem, aiming to make healthcare experience convenient and all-inclusive for consumer.

Bajaj Finserv Health, brings to the market its core offering of 'Aarogya Care', an industry first product, providing Preventive, Personalized, Prepaid health care packages to consumers. With a mobile-first approach, 'Aarogya Care' integrates the various complementary components of the health ecosystem, to provide ease of access to quality and affordable healthcare, anytime, anywhere. Powered by the latest innovations in digital health technology, the Bajaj Finserv Health App is like a personalised health manager, offering consumers a digital gateway to access convenient, connected and cost-effective health solutions right at their fingertips.

Bajaj Finserv Health has already empanelled 112 hospital partners, operating 200 hospitals in India, 3 diagnostic and laboratory centres having 671 consumer touch points and over 9,000 doctors registered on the platform. The health care services will be provided by these network partners.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)