Board of Prataap Snacks to consider draft scheme of amalgamation

On 28 September 2020

The Board of Prataap Snacks will meet on 28 September 2020 to approve draft scheme for the amalgamation of Avadh Snacks and Red Rotopack (the subsidiaries of Prataap Snacks) with Prataap Snacks, issuance of convertible securities as a part of the Scheme of amalgamation and any other matters in relation thereto.

