-
ALSO READ
TCS expands partnership with Zurich Insurance Germany
Barometers at the day's low; India NSE Vix spurts nearly 7%
Sensex, Nifty trade firm as RIL hits record high
Nifty tops 17,700; Sensex adds 91 pts; European stocks advance
Sensex gains 210 pts, Nifty near 17,600 level, European stocks decline
-
Leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of Zurich's IT and business landscape and vast experience in leading innovation-led business transformations, TCS will help the insurer streamline the customer journey through digitalization and process simplification, enhance customer experience, and expand the use of the bancassurance channel. TCS will also leverage its innovation centers and capabilities to help Zurich scale its innovation efforts at speed and launch new digital services and products.
TCS will help Zurich embrace a new IT operating model, leveraging DevSecOps and automation.
This will enable the insurer to bring innovations faster to market, and enhance the digital customer journey. TCS will also work closely with Zurich IT in joint agile teams to build a stronger internal IT core competency by leveraging TCS' Talent Transformation framework.
TCS has been a partner to Zurich Insurance Germany since 2016 and has been working closely to deliver key business initiatives in general insurance, customer and sales, and life legacy portfolios.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU