TCS expands partnership with Zurich Insurance Germany

Tata Consultancy Services and Zurich Insurance Germany (Zurich) have expanded their partnership, making TCS the exclusive strategic IT partner for the latter's life insurance IT landscape.

Leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of Zurich's IT and business landscape and vast experience in leading innovation-led business transformations, TCS will help the insurer streamline the customer journey through digitalization and process simplification, enhance customer experience, and expand the use of the bancassurance channel. TCS will also leverage its innovation centers and capabilities to help Zurich scale its innovation efforts at speed and launch new digital services and products.

TCS will help Zurich embrace a new IT operating model, leveraging DevSecOps and automation.

This will enable the insurer to bring innovations faster to market, and enhance the digital customer journey. TCS will also work closely with Zurich IT in joint agile teams to build a stronger internal IT core competency by leveraging TCS' Talent Transformation framework.

TCS has been a partner to Zurich Insurance Germany since 2016 and has been working closely to deliver key business initiatives in general insurance, customer and sales, and life legacy portfolios.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)