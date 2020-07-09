TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI to be watched

IT bellwether TCS will consider Q1 results today, 9 July 2020.

ICICI Bank said that the bank's board has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 15000 crore, in one or more tranches by way of issuance of Securities, through one or more permissible mode(s) including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, follow-on public offering or a combination thereof.

State Bank of India said the executive committee of central board (ECCB) approved the formation of joint venture entity, SBICAP, its wholly owned subsidiary to invest in Investec Capital Services India to form a joint venture entity, along with transfer of SBICAP Securities institutional equities broking and research business to the JV entity proposed to be created.

Can Fin Homes said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 17 July 2020 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement and/or preferential issue to promoters or rights issue and/ or any other permissible securities.

GE T&D India said that ICRA has reaffirmed the Long-term and Short-term credit ratings of the company and has downgraded the outlook from stable to negative for long-term ratings.

Kokuyo Camlin posted a net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 4.55 in Q4 March 2019. Net sales declined by 25.4% to Rs 144.41 crore.

South Indian Bank reported 11.45% rise in net profit to Rs 81.65 crore on 4.58% rise in total income to Rs 2,171.86 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The Phoenix Mills informed the launch/opening of the company's new mall 'Phoenix Palassio' in Lucknow, on 8 July 2020. The mall is owned by company's wholly-owned subsidiary namely Destiny Retail Mall Developers.

