Bajaj Finance, Godrej Consumer, PVR in focus

Bajaj Finance said that customer franchise as of 30 June 2020 stood at 43 million as compared to 36.9 million as of 30 June 2019. During the quarter, the company acquired 0.5 million new customers. Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 138,000 crore as of 30 June 2020 as compared to Rs 128,898 crore as of 30 June 2019. The company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 26.4% as of 30 June 2020. Deposit book stood at approximately Rs 20,000 crore as of 30 June 2020 compared to Rs 15,084 crore as of 30 June 2019.

Godrej Consumer Products in its quarterly update for Q1 June 2020 said that while the company did see impact of lockdown in the early part of the quarter, it displayed strong agility in ramping up the production and resolving logistics challenges. The demand trends were mixed for the categories and geographies of operations.

The Securities Issuance Committee of Shriram Transport Finance Company approved rights issue of equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore. Issue price is Rs 570 per share. Rights entitlement ratio is 3 rights equity shares for every 26 equity shares held. The Securities Issuance Committee has fixed 10 July 2020 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue of equity shares.

PVR said its board of directors has fixed rights issue price of Rs 784 per equity share and rights entitlement ratio of 7 fully paid-up equity shares for every 94 equity share held. The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue is 10 July 2020.

Punjab National Bank said that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 9 July 2020 to consider and approve considering the raising of capital and opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as at 1 April 2020.

Canara Bank said that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 10 July 2020 to consider the capital raising plan of the bank for the year 2020-21.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has entered into an arrangement by which the health insurance products of Star Health & Allied Insurance will be made available through all 780 branches of KVB.

