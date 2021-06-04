TCS launches business transformation services in support of RISE with SAP

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of business transformation services in support of RISE with SAP, SAP's newest offering that brings together everything a customer needs, helping customers take their business-critical elements into the cloud, accelerating the digital transformation and value realization of their investments in their journey to an intelligent enterprise.
TCS and SAP are working closely to help customers transform their business, become more resilient, and improve the experience, while ensuring compliance. TCS' value-added services, leveraging its packaged offerings and joint portfolio of solutions, accelerate the journey to an intelligent enterprise with RISE with SAP. These include:
TCS Crystallus - a set of pre-configured industry and business solutions, contextualized to address specific industry requirements.
TCS Crystallus is built with TCS' domain expertise, industry best practices, and contextual knowledge for greenfield implementation programs. The ready-to-use solution leverages SAP's intelligent technologies to accelerate business transformations and SAP S/4HANA adoption.
TCS ConvertCore - offers a built-in modular approach that allows enterprises to drive continuous business value. It comprises value drivers such as cloud adoption, system consolidation, user experience enhancement, process simplification, and functionality improvement. TCS ConvertCore is a compelling proposition for enterprises to accelerate system conversion to SAP S/4HANA and pave a solid foundation for their perpetual transformation journey.
