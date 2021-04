TCS named a Leader for Managed Workplace Services, Asia Pacific

By Gartner

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Asia Pacific. TCS is the only service provider to be recognized as a Leader in the report.

The report profiles nine leading vendors to enable sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders to select the right providers for their needs. MWS is centered on delivering a digital workplace experience to end users, so that organizations can leverage their digital dexterity in the development of new digital business services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)