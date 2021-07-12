Volumes soar at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 61.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.54 lakh shares

IDFC Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 July 2021.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 61.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.63% to Rs.162.40. Volumes stood at 5.89 lakh shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd recorded volume of 399.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.56.00. Volumes stood at 37.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 27.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.588.10. Volumes stood at 6.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56146 shares. The stock increased 8.37% to Rs.1,014.45. Volumes stood at 49030 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd witnessed volume of 857.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 150.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.06% to Rs.134.70. Volumes stood at 145.64 lakh shares in the last session.

