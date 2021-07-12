Sterling Tools Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 July 2021.

Sterling Tools Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 193.55 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 31986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16200 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd tumbled 6.37% to Rs 27.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72535 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 6.22% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44207 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd pared 5.27% to Rs 44.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 17.58. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79724 shares in the past one month.

