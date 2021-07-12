Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 8.61 points or 0.61% at 1394.9 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.09%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.68%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.47%), ITI Ltd (down 0.43%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.7%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.89%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.5 or 0.08% at 52425.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.7 points or 0.13% at 15709.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.59 points or 0.79% at 26077.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.45 points or 0.49% at 8031.2.

On BSE,2101 shares were trading in green, 1131 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

