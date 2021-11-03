TCS partners with Jaguar Racing for Formula E World Championship

-
ALSO READ
JLR retail sales drop over 18% YoY in in Q2 Jul-Sep 2021
Board of ABB India approves sale of its Dodge business to RBC Bearings
ABB Power Products and Systems India Q3 FY22 PAT grows 7-fold to Rs 34 cr
Tata Motors slumps amid concerns over chip shortage
Tata Motors Group wholesales up 134% YoY in Q1 FY22
-
Tata Consultancy Services has joined the iconic British racing team Jaguar Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing.
During this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar will create a dynamic platform that will drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle (EV) technologies.
TCS will leverage its leadership in technology transformation and experience working with premier players in the EV value chain, to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership will see the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU