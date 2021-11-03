TCS partners with Jaguar Racing for Formula E World Championship

Tata Consultancy Services has joined the iconic British racing team Jaguar Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing.

During this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar will create a dynamic platform that will drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

TCS will leverage its leadership in technology transformation and experience working with premier players in the EV value chain, to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership will see the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem.

