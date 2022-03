TCS partners with Sodexo

To deploy TCS ERP on Cloud platform with SAP SoH on Microsoft Azure

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has been selected by Sodexo, the France-headquartered world leader in quality of life services, to transform and consolidate its legacy ERP estate on the TCS ERP on Cloud platform, with SAP SoH on Microsoft Azure, to drive its future growth.

With the platform's stringent data residency and access controls, centralized governance and a standardized, industry-leading cloud security framework, Sodexo will have a secure, resilient, and scalable cloud infrastructure, 35% leaner than before. Initial rollouts have significant superior performance improvements, resulting in an enhanced user experience as well. Once the deployment is complete, the TCS ERP on Cloud platform will be the new, future-ready digital core to power Sodexo's future growth

