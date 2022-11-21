Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Guwahati

-
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at G S Road, Guwahati medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.
