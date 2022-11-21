Aarti Industries signs long term supply agreement with Deepak Fertilizers

Aarti Industries has signed binding term sheet for a 20 year period with Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp for offtake and supply of Nitric Acid.

The parties plan to execute the formal agreement by the end of Calendar Year 2022. The supply arrangement comes into effect from 01 April 2023

