Dilip Buildcon completes Bundelkhand Expressway project

Dilip Buildcon announced that the project "Development of Bundelkhand Expressway (Package-VI) from Bakhariya (Dist. Auraiya) to Kudrail (Dist.

Etawah) (Km. 250+000 to Km. 295+280) Access Controlled (Greenfield) in the state of Uttar Pradesh" has been completed. The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and provisionally declared the project fit for entry into operation w.e.f 13 January 2023.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:24 IST

