JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

US Market ends lower ahead of Fed meeting

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Spurts 10.48%, S&P BSE Commodities index Rises 1.06%
Business Standard

Godrej Properties acquires 89-acres of land in Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra

Capital Market 

Godrej Properties today announced that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast-developing micro market of Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra.

Spread across ~ 89 acres, the proposed project is located near Imagicaa Theme Park and is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.9 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 09:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU