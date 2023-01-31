Godrej Properties acquires 89-acres of land in Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra

Godrej Properties today announced that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast-developing micro market of Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra.
Spread across ~ 89 acres, the proposed project is located near Imagicaa Theme Park and is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.9 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.
