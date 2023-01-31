Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for DETAF tablets

-
President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its New Drug Application for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide (DETAF) Tablets.
This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India. DETAF would be a welcome new addition in the management of HIV infections and will be available for supplies to low- & middle-income countries.
