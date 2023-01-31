JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Century Textiles Q3 PAT slumps 44% YoY to Rs 7 cr
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for DETAF tablets

Capital Market 

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the U. S.

President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its New Drug Application for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide (DETAF) Tablets.

This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India. DETAF would be a welcome new addition in the management of HIV infections and will be available for supplies to low- & middle-income countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU