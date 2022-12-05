TCS positioned as Leader for IT Services for Communications Service Providers

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Worldwide.

The report evaluates the ability to execute and completeness of vision of IT service providers.

As per Gartner, Leaders are suited for most ITS-CSP engagements. They are market-leading in several digital business transformation capabilities."

