Natco Pharma receives favourable judgement in patent case

Natco Pharma announced that Double Bench of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India and has upheld prima facie the Judgement of the Hon'ble Single Judge that the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Process does not infringe FMC's Indian Patent 298645.

