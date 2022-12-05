Natco Pharma receives favourable judgement in patent case

Natco Pharma announced that Double Bench of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India and has upheld prima facie the Judgement of the Hon'ble Single Judge that the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Process does not infringe FMC's Indian Patent 298645.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU