TCS positioned as Leader in Advanced Analytics and Insights Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS positioned as a Leader in Network Transformation and Managed Services
TCS positioned as Leader in Life Science R&D BPO Services
TCS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Managed Cloud Services for Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)
TCS positioned as a Leader in Wealth and Asset Management Services
TCS positioned as Leader for Managed Multicloud Services
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader, in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services.
According to the report, TCS has one of the strongest product strategies among its peers, and has worked extensively in creating a wide portfolio of offerings across horizontals and verticals. The report also highlights TCS' strong execution capabilities across the AA&I value chain; it takes an agile, cloud-based, AI, and automation-infused delivery approach through its set of solutions to contextualize solutions and engagement models to client's analytics maturity, industry-specific requirements, and investment appetite.
Key strengths cited in the report include its ability to bring relevant insights to the discussion table and customize its analytics frameworks to address different industry requirements.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU