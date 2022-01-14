TCS positioned as Leader in Advanced Analytics and Insights Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader, in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services.

According to the report, TCS has one of the strongest product strategies among its peers, and has worked extensively in creating a wide portfolio of offerings across horizontals and verticals. The report also highlights TCS' strong execution capabilities across the AA&I value chain; it takes an agile, cloud-based, AI, and automation-infused delivery approach through its set of solutions to contextualize solutions and engagement models to client's analytics maturity, industry-specific requirements, and investment appetite.

Key strengths cited in the report include its ability to bring relevant insights to the discussion table and customize its analytics frameworks to address different industry requirements.

