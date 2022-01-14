PVR opens 4-screen multiplex in Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

PVR opened its 4-screen property in Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The property is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and features Clarus Screens from Harkness and Christie 2K projectors which will deliver an immersive viewing experience to moviegoers. For an unparalleled surround sound experience, the audis host advanced Dolby 7.1 and Dolby ATMOS that truly allows crystalclear, high-definition immersive audio.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 860 screens at 179 properties in 73 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

