TCS positioned as Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Advanced Digital Workplace Services, for the third year in a row.

The report cited TCS' substantial investments in intellectual property such as TCS Cognix for Workspace and Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), as its key strength.

It highlighted the company's well defined modern offerings in support of digital workplace services, supported by dedicated cloud business units for Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud. Also cited as a strength is its ability to measure and improve the overall employee experience through offerings such as Experience Level Agreements and experience elevation center.

