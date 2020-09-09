JUST IN
Business Standard

TCS positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape for Americas Business Consulting Services

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analysis of Americas Business Consulting Services.

According to the report, among clients in the Americas, TCS is viewed as one of the strongest firms at maximizing the value of its projects to all stakeholders.

It goes on to say that on client engagements, TCS is considered to be able to help clients improve operational efficiency and internal operations. The report also highlights the company's domain expertise in a broad set of industries, comprising banking and financial services; insurance; retail; consumer goods and distribution; communication, media and technology; manufacturing; life sciences and healthcare; energy, resources and utilities; travel, transportation and hospitality; and hi-tech.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 17:07 IST

