TCS positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape for Americas Business Consulting Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analysis of Americas Business Consulting Services.

According to the report, among clients in the Americas, TCS is viewed as one of the strongest firms at maximizing the value of its projects to all stakeholders.

It goes on to say that on client engagements, TCS is considered to be able to help clients improve operational efficiency and internal operations. The report also highlights the company's domain expertise in a broad set of industries, comprising banking and financial services; insurance; retail; consumer goods and distribution; communication, media and technology; manufacturing; life sciences and healthcare; energy, resources and utilities; travel, transportation and hospitality; and hi-tech.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)