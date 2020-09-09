JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Future Consumer receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

EPFO Settles 94.41 Lakh Claims During Pandemic; Disburses Rs 35445 Crores During April-August 2020
Business Standard

Visaka Industries announces change in CFO

Capital Market 

Visaka Industries announced that V.

Vallinath has retired as Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company from the closing hours of 08 September 2020 upon completion of his tenure.

S. Shafiulla, Senior Vice President (Finance and Accounts) of the Company has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 09 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU