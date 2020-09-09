Visaka Industries announces change in CFO

Visaka Industries announced that V.

Vallinath has retired as Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company from the closing hours of 08 September 2020 upon completion of his tenure.

S. Shafiulla, Senior Vice President (Finance and Accounts) of the Company has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 09 September 2020.

