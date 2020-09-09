KRBL receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

KRBL has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

Long term bank facilities (Rs 1619 crore) - ICRA AA-/ Stable (revised from ICRA AA-/ Rating watch with negative implications)

Short term bank faciltiies (Rs 179 crore) - ICRA A1+ (revised from ICRA A1+/ Rating watch with negative implications)

Commercial paper (Rs 500 crore) - ICRA A1+ (revised from ICRA A1+ / Rating watch with negative implications)

Pursuant to the above, ICRA has removed the rating from 'Watch with negative implications' and a 'Stable' outlook has been assigned for the long-term rating of KRBL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)