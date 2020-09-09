HCL collaborates with PTC and HPE to augment its RMI solutions

HCL Technologies announced collaboration with PTC, an industry leader in augmented reality & IoT, and HPE, a global edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service company, to take its Real-Time Manufacturing Insights (RMI) solution to the next level. With this partnership, HCL can now deliver a streamlined, pre-bundled, ready-to-deploy configuration for the most challenging manufacturing environments.

Designed on PTC ThingWorx platform, the solution now gets another boost with HPE's Edgeline series.

This will make the solution more suitable for addressing the need of real-time visibility from shop floor to top floor, across manufacturing enterprises.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote working is the new normal, the entire RMI solution can be deployed close to the factory set-up for faster results. The solution provides outcome based values and can also help supervisors and plant managers to remotely visualize factory operations , and accordingly predict and take cognitive actions of their operations.

