TCS positioned as Leader in Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing Service

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Service.

According to the report, TCS has been on a strong growth trajectory and has a balanced client portfolio across all major geographies and proven capability to manage large and complex deals with transactional as well as judgment-intensive processes in scope. It highlights that TCS has heavily in next-generation technologies and has successfully operationalized RPA, chatbots, and analytics in its service delivery.

Cited as a key strength is TCS CogniX for HR - an Al-driven human-machine collaboration suite, powered by its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM). The report goes on to say that the company's ability to combine HR consulting, technology, and HR operations makes it a one-stop-shop for many clients looking for end-to-end HR transformation services.

