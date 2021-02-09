IEX announces strategic investment by GAIL (India) in Indian Gas Exchange

-
The Indian Energy Exchange announced further divestment of 5% equity stake in the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to GAIL (India).
On 22 January 2021, IEX announced the strategic investments by two leading energy players, Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas, in IGX.
They acquired 5% equity stake each in the platform.
Launched on 15 June 2020 as a gas trading platform, IGX has since become the first gas exchange to receive authorization from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under recently notified Gas Exchange Regulations 2020.
With 15 members and more than 500 registered clients, the Exchange offers a compelling alternative to the gas spot market in India by providing ease of trading, payment security and greater access to the market. It currently operates from three physical hubs -Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.
