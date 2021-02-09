NBCC (India) subsidiary bags project worth Rs 1800 cr

-
From Medical Education Dept., Govt. of RajasthanNBCC (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) has been awarded project of up-gradation of District Hospitals to Medical Colleges at 12 Locations in the State of Rajasthan, under the Government Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/referral hospitals" in phased manner.
Recently, an Agreement was signed between Medical Education Department, Govt. of Rajasthan, and HSCC (India), NOIDA, to implement the up-gradation of District Hospitals into Medical College at 12 districts of Rajasthan as per applicable laws/norms/regulations in phased manner. In addition, an agreement was also signed for phase-II facilities in Medical Colleges at District Churu & Pali.
The cumulative approximate cost of project is Rs. 1800 crore, which may change depending upon the increase or decrease in facilities in each phase proposed by Committee constituted by the State Government. The Completion period for Phase I and Phase-II (Churu & Pali) as per agreement are 24 months & 33 Months respectively.
