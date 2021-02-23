TCS positioned as Leader in System Integrator Capabilities on AWS

-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integrator Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
According to the report, TCS has developed several next-generation-focused solutions on AWS spanning across Edge, IoT, blockchain and AI-/ ML-based solutions. It goes on to say that TCS takes a practical and contextual approach to AWS other public cloud-related services - takes efforts to first understand the client's cloud maturity and delivers operational aid and transformation aid with equal vigor.
The TCS AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry specific innovation leveraging the AWS cloud. TCS' large pool of AWS-cloud ready professionals leverages its deep expertise and execution experience to create more value for shared customers.
