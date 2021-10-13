Infosys Q2 PAT rises 4.4% QoQ to Rs 5,421 cr

The IT bellwether said its net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22) over Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22).

On a year-on-year basis, Infosys' net profit and revenue in Q2 FY22 increased 11.9% and 20.5%, respectively.

Revenues in constant currency terms grew by 19.4% YoY and 6.3% QoQ. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 23.6%, a decline of 1.8% YoY and 0.1% QoQ.

Growth was broad-based across geographies and segments with the largest geography, North America growing at 23.1% and the largest segment, Financial Services growing at 20.5%, YoY in constant currency. Large deal momentum continued with total contract value (TCV) of $2.15 billion in Q2.

Infosys said its revenue guidance for FY22 is revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%. Margin guidance is retained at 22%-24%.

"Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings. As we witness astrong market opportunity with global enterprises rapidly accelerating their digital journeys, our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, including the differentiated cloud play, Infosys Cobalt, has uniquely positioned us to continue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as the preferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

The board has announced interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY22. It has fixed 27 October 2021 as record date for interim dividend and 10 November 2021 as payment date.

The company had 1,714 active clients as of 30 September 2021, compared with 1,659 as on 30 June 2021 and 1,487 as on 30 September 2020.

Last twelve months IT services attrition rate stood at 20.1% as on 30 September 2021 compared with 13.9% as on 30 June 2020 and 12.8% as on 30 September 2020.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Infosys rose 1.42% to settle at Rs 1708.75 on the BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 1681.25 and Rs 1713.50 during the day.

