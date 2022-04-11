Suryoday Small Finance soars after gross advances jump 21% YoY in Q4FY22

Suryoday Small Finance Bank surged 11.16% to Rs 141.90 after the company's gross advances jumped 21% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,072 crore in Q4 March 2022.

Disbursements for the January-March 2022 quarter fell 7% YoY and 13% QoQ to Rs 980 crore.

Total deposits jumped 18% YoY and 21% QoQ to Rs 3,850 crore last quarter. Retail deposits stood at Rs 3,008 crore while bulk deposits were reported at Rs 572 crore and Certificate of Deposit (CD) totaled Rs 270 crore during the quarter.

CASA ratio (excluding CD) stood at 20.2% in Q4 March 2022 as against 19.2% in Q3 December 2021 and 15.4% in Q4 March 2021.

The company's overall monthly collection efficiency stood at 116% as on 31 March 2022 as against 109% as on 31 December 2021 and 108% as on 30 September 2021.

Monthly Collection Efficiency (Overall) is the amount collected (including arrears, advance collection and collections done in the closed accounts as of that month), as a percentage of the total amount due for collection in such month (including the due against Gross NPAs).

The firm added that the numbers mentioned above as at 31 March 2022 are provisional unaudited numbers.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) commenced operations as a small finance bank on 23 January 2017. As of 31 December 2021, the bank was operating in 13 states and Union Territories across India through 564 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. As on 31 December 2021, SSFB had 18.5 lakh clients and a portfolio of Rs 4,872 crore.

The company's net profit surged 353.85% to Rs 4.72 crore on 16.53% increase in total income to Rs 273.21 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

