Bharat Petroleum Corporation to set up CGD network in 6 GAs in 19 districts

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has emerged as the successful bidder in 6 geographical areas (GA) in 19 districts for setting up city gas distribution (CGD) networks, post evaluation of technical and financial bids in the recently concluded 11th bidding round of PNGRB.

The CGD footprints of BPCL, along with its JVs, will now extend to 48 GAs covering 94 Districts in 18 States, across India.

Currently, with presence in 63 districts, including prominent cities, BPCL along with its JVs together hold 33% market share in the CGD sector in the country.

After announcement of results of bidding, BPCL's committed investment in CGD network, on a standalone basis, would increase to over Rs 22,000 crore for development of 23 GAs, including Rs 10000 crore for the 6 new GAs.

