JHS Svendgaard Laboratories allots 35 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 09 February 2021 has approved the allotment of 35 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants.

Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 64.40,04,650 divided into 6,44,00,465 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

