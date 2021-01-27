TCS recognized among Top 3 Most Valuable Brands in IT services sector

Tata Consultancy Services has further consolidated its position among the Top 3 most valuable brands in the IT services sector according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm.

According to the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2021 report, TCS grew its brand value by $1.425 Billion - the highest absolute growth among the 25 companies assessed, that too in a challenging year when the brand value of IT services companies collectively dropped by 3 percent.

Further, at 10 percent growth over the prior year, TCS has outperformed its peers in the Top 3 category.

This strong growth is primarily attributed to the company's superior financial, customer and market performance.

TCS navigated this period of disruption successfully with the launch of its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) operating model that helped customers carry out their mission critical activities, and also launch new technology-led transformational initiatives to enhance their operational resilience and deliver superior customer experiences in new virtual and contactless engagements. The seamless adaptation to new ways of working and the increased agility engendered by location-agnostic remote working models have led to faster execution on the ground and enhanced customer satisfaction, helping TCS win more business and gain market share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)