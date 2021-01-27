Affle India to acquire Israel based Discover Tech

Affle India announced that the company through its wholly-owned step down subsidiary Affle MEA FZ-LLC (AMEA) (subsidiary of Affle International) has entered into a definitive Business Transfer Agreement to acquire the Business Assets of Discover Tech (registered in Israel).
As part of the deal, Business Assets including the technology platform, brand name, intellectual property rights, business relationships and technical information of Discover Tech will be acquired by AMEA.
Discover Tech is an Out of Box Experience (OOBE) mobile device marketing platform providing a major consumer touchpoint in the mobile device lifecycle through Initial Device Customization (dynamic app discovery and recommendation at initial boot or reset of a device, welcome wizards, etc.) through its platform integrations with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).
This Investment is strategic for Affle's consumer platform business.
It fortifies Affle's vernacular on-device consumer experiences and strengthens the ecosystem connect with advertisers, OEMs and MNOs across India, global emerging markets in general and Africa in particular.
Fixed Consideration for Business Transfer is USD 1.15 million and maximum Success Fee (Incremental contingent consideration) is USD 3.37 million to be paid over a period of maximum 4 years
