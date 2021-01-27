Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp to collaborate on low-power always-on voice applications

Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp., a deep learning chip technology company, today announced a collaboration to help manufacturers design and develop low-power always-on voice applications across multiple product categories, such as smart home devices and consumer electronics, as well as industrial and automotive use cases.

The agreement between Tata Elxsi and Syntiant aims to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Syntiant's deep learning Neural Decision Processors to enable low-power AI optimization in edge devices easily.

The companies can deliver a turnkey solution that brings low latency, highly accurate inference to near- and far-field voice applications, including speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words, event detection, and local commands recognition.

