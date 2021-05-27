TCS recognized as a Leader in AWS Services in the US

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.

S., across all quadrants - SAP Workloads, Internet of Things, Managed Services and Consulting Services.

According to the report, TCS' depth and breadth of global resources, strong relationship with AWS, and global market presence make it a Leader and a potential candidate for all client AWS-related service needs.

