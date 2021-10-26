Birlasoft allots 2.45 lakh equity shares under ESOP

The Board of Birlasoft at its meeting held on 26 October 2021 has allotted 245,133 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the Eligible Employee(s) of the Company, who have exercised their stock options under the Special Purpose Birlasoft - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 555,790,668/- divided into 277,895,334 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

