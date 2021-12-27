TCS recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Analytics Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Healthcare Analytics Services.

The report highlights that TCS has one of the strongest product strategies among its peers. The company's investments in research and innovation, CoEs, digital labs, and university partnerships covering AI, blockchain, IoT, and NLP have been recognized as key strengths.

It said that TCS exhibits strong execution capabilities across the analytics value chain. A key strength cited is TCS' ability to provide clients an end-to-end experience from consulting to BI and augmented AI through its set of solutions such as Human Digital Skin Twin, ignio for advanced analytics, value-based care platform and TCS Health 360 for member engagement.

Additionally, it highlighted TCS' strong focus on retaining and upskilling talent organically through investments in talent development and academic partnerships, that have contributed to one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry among peers and helped it to offer seamless experience to our clients.

