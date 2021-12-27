Rattanindia Enterprises appoints CEO for its fintech business

Rattanindia Enterprises announced the appointment of Amitav Panigrahi as Chief Executive Officer of its fintech business in Neotec Enterprises (a wholly- owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises).

Panigraphi is a veteran Banker and was previously working as President Digital Transformation, Strategic Alliances & Fintech Partnerships in his last stint at Yes Bank. He brings with him deep knowledge of financial products and digital solutions in the sector.

