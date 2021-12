Adani Green Energy wins Global Sponsor of the Year award

From Project Finance International

Adani Green Energy has won the Global Sponsor of the Year award from Project Finance International (PFI). The global award recognizes AGEL as a key driver of energy transition that has set up the platform to implement 45GW of renewable energy generation capacity by 2030.

AGEL is the only Indian company ever to win this global award. Previous winners include international energy majors like TOTALEnergies, Aramco, sted and Enel.

