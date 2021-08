TCS recognized as Global and European Leader in Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Banking

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Global and European Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Banking.

The report highlighted that as a global leader, TCS was found to be ahead of its peers in terms of investments in capabilities for providing ESG-specific solutions and advisory services to banking clients. It went on to say that TCS' investment in accelerators for data estate modernization on cloud platforms by hyperscalers such as Azure and Google Cloud, has helped it win data-on-cloud transformation deals in North America. The report also recognizes the role that TCS' proprietary industry platform offerings, including TCS BaNCS and ignio, have played in it winning core banking platform implementation deals in Asia Pacific and Europe.

