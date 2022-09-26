KRBL announces change in company secretary

With effect from 26 September 2022

The Board of KRBL approved the Appointment of Jyoti Verma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company under the category of Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 26 September 2022, consequent upon resignation of Raman Sapra existing Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. the closure of business hours on 06 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)