KRBL announces change in company secretary

Capital Market 

With effect from 26 September 2022

The Board of KRBL approved the Appointment of Jyoti Verma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company under the category of Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 26 September 2022, consequent upon resignation of Raman Sapra existing Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. the closure of business hours on 06 September 2022.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 12:00 IST

