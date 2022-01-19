TCS recognized as Leader in Enterprise Blockchain Services

-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Enterprise Blockchain Services. The report highlights that TCS continuously develops a vast array of intellectual property and tools for enterprises to adopt blockchain. It says that TCS' verticalized approach coupled with its flagship products such as Quartz, results in the development of accelerators for many use cases. It goes on to say that TCS demonstrates thought maturity through the propagation of innovation use cases and emerging concepts in its market-facing thought assets.
According to the report, clients commend TCS for its depth of technical expertise and capabilities across a wide variety of platforms as well as its ability to tightly integrate blockchain applications with other parts of the software landscape. Cited as a strength is its continued investment in expanding its talent base through regular trainings, certifications, opening a new CoE, and growing internal blockchain expertise across its vertical teams such as in hi-tech, manufacturing, and insurance sectors.
