TVS Motor Company launches Star HLX 150 Disc Variant in Egypt

TVS Motor Company globally announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Star HLX 150 Disc Variant in Egypt.

The company is launching the product to offer an attractive personal mobility option to rural and urban Egyptian commuters.

TVS HLX has recently crossed a sales milestone of two million units across global markets. TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, has stayed true to the brand's promise of being a sturdy product that is highly reliable across rugged terrains.

